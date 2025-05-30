Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18472.73% to Rs 20.43 crore

Net profit of Colab Platforms rose 375.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18472.73% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.78% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4241.51% to Rs 69.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.430.1169.031.595.8236.363.1070.441.250.203.171.791.240.193.151.780.950.202.861.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News