Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.07 57 OPM %81.8228.57 -PBDT-0.090.03 PL PBT-0.090.03 PL NP-0.090.03 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

