Swaraj Engines spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Swaraj Engines added 1.42% to Rs 3,641.90 after the company's net profit surged 31.76% to Rs 42.1 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31.95 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 36.96% year on year to Rs 473.20 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 56.47 crore in Q3 FY26, up 31.87% as against Rs 42.82 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

The companys engine sales reached a record 47,563 units in the third quarter ended 31 December 2025, driven by robust and sustained demand, compared with 34,415 units in the same quarter last year.