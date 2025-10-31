Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 29.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 1263.97 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 29.13% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 1263.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1176.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1263.971176.477.337.0969.7955.1342.3032.4530.9924.00

