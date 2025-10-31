Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 58.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 39218.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 58.69% to Rs 1798.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4352.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 39218.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37171.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39218.0037171.0029.0626.449882.008461.007014.005765.001798.004352.00

