Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2454.8, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.33% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 13.14% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2454.8, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 3.47% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21334.2, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2458.75, up 1.21% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 71.33% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 13.14% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News