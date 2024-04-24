Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.29%, rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.29%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.22% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% gain in NIFTY and a 70.27% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 4.92% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21914.3, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 157.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 176.65, up 1.2% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 26.22% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% gain in NIFTY and a 70.27% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 20.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.6%, rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 0.89%, up for five straight sessions

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks slide

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.48%, gains for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.17%, gains for five straight sessions

MCX records multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Broader market outperforms; realty shares rally; VIX rises 2.59%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story