Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.29%, rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.22% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% gain in NIFTY and a 70.27% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 4.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21914.3, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 157.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 176.65, up 1.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

