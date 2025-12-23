Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.89%, up for five straight sessions

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 952.55, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.2% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 16.07% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 952.55, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 15.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27479.85, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 953.25, up 1.91% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 65.2% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 16.07% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.