Volumes soar at Thermax Ltd counter

Ambuja Cements Ltd, Rites Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 December 2025.
Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4378 shares. The stock gained 0.35% to Rs.2,887.00. Volumes stood at 4605 shares in the last session.
Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37671 shares. The stock gained 2.06% to Rs.551.15. Volumes stood at 36124 shares in the last session.
Rites Ltd registered volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29128 shares. The stock rose 3.16% to Rs.240.00. Volumes stood at 68246 shares in the last session.
Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 18.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.66% to Rs.16.98. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd registered volume of 50.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.08% to Rs.338.80. Volumes stood at 67.34 lakh shares in the last session.
