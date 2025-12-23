Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Thermax Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Thermax Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4378 shares

Ambuja Cements Ltd, Rites Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 December 2025.

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4378 shares. The stock gained 0.35% to Rs.2,887.00. Volumes stood at 4605 shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37671 shares. The stock gained 2.06% to Rs.551.15. Volumes stood at 36124 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd registered volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29128 shares. The stock rose 3.16% to Rs.240.00. Volumes stood at 68246 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 18.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.66% to Rs.16.98. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd registered volume of 50.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.08% to Rs.338.80. Volumes stood at 67.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coforge Ltd Falls 4.99%

NMDC Ltd Spikes 1.17%

Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story