Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 399.4, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.88% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy.
Coal India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 399.4, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. Coal India Ltd has added around 7.21% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 400.7, up 3.5% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 3.88% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 11.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app