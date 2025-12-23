Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 399.4, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.88% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 399.4, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. Coal India Ltd has added around 7.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.22 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 400.7, up 3.5% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 3.88% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.