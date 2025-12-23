Petronet LNG Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for five straight sessions

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 279.35, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 0.47% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Petronet LNG Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 279.35, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. Petronet LNG Ltd has added around 2.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 280.05, up 1.38% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is down 18.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 0.47% gain in the Nifty Energy index.