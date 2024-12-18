Shriram Finance raises USD 1.277 billion through multi-currency syndicated loan

Shriram Finance (SFL) has reached a historic milestone by successfully raising USD 1.277 billion equivalent in multiple currencies, including USD, EUR, and AED, through a notable External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) loan transaction.

This landmark deal, executed in partnership with 12 leading banks, including prominent development institutions such as the International Finance Corporation, features tenors of up to five years. Not only does this transaction represent the largest syndicated ECB loan ever secured by an Indian private non-banking financial company (NBFC), but it also highlights Shriram Finance's leadership in accessing global capital markets and setting new standards in international fundraising.

The proceeds from this Social Loan will be deployed to empower small entrepreneurs and support vulnerable groups across India, in line with SFL's mission of fostering inclusive growth.

