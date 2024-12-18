Va Tech Wabag Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd and PVR Inox Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 December 2024.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 11.99% to Rs 1657.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28182 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd crashed 6.82% to Rs 1197.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58082 shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd tumbled 6.59% to Rs 212.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd corrected 6.24% to Rs 1148.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66663 shares in the past one month.

PVR Inox Ltd shed 5.27% to Rs 1414.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25607 shares in the past one month.

