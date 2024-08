With effect from 14 August 2024

Shriram Properties has appointed Ravindra Kumar Pandey as Chief Financial Office, consequent to the vacancy caused by the elevation of Gopalakrishnan J as Group CEO recently. The appointment is effective 14 August 2024.

In a simultaneous development, the Company has elevated Rajesh Shirwatkar as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, from his current position of Sr. VP Accounts.

