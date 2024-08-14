Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit rises 63.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Sales decline 8.95% to Rs 358.85 crore

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience rose 63.19% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.95% to Rs 358.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 394.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales358.85394.12 -9 OPM %11.099.02 -PBDT20.3818.39 11 PBT4.923.06 61 NP2.971.82 63

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

