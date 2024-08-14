Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit declines 20.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 64.89 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast declined 20.20% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales64.8972.61 -11 OPM %9.3110.11 -PBDT4.745.92 -20 PBT4.155.34 -22 NP3.204.01 -20
