Akash Infraprojects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.57% to Rs 14.69 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.57% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.6924.3110.01-0.820.65-1.000.36-1.220.35-1.21

