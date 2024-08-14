Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Deep Energy Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Deep Energy Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Sales rise 84.31% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net Loss of Deep Energy Resources reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.31% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.940.51 84 OPM %-10.64-43.14 -PBDT-0.19-0.21 10 PBT-0.30-0.29 -3 NP-0.04-0.30 87

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

