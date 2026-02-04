Associate Sponsors

Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 544.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 269.85% to Rs 39.13 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 544.30% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 269.85% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.1310.58 270 OPM %69.3137.15 -PBDT27.664.79 477 PBT26.824.09 556 NP20.363.16 544

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

