Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 544.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 544.30% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 269.85% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.39.1310.5869.3137.1527.664.7926.824.0920.363.16

