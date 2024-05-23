Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 38.53% to Rs 40.77 crore

Net loss of Shyam Century Ferrous reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.53% to Rs 40.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.26% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.70% to Rs 138.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.7766.32 -39 138.09180.99 -24 OPM %-7.4816.01 --2.5818.33 - PBDT-1.2011.56 PL 4.7640.02 -88 PBT-2.2110.68 PL 1.3236.67 -96 NP-1.717.29 PL 0.7326.64 -97

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

