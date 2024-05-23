Music Broadcast reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.82% to Rs 62.63 crore

Net profit of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 62.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.84% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 228.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

62.6351.41228.54198.8616.3010.5414.5011.6013.548.2446.3238.865.040.0712.896.062.97-0.776.843.44

