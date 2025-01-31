Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 32.67 croreNet profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 95.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales32.6731.80 3 OPM %-0.771.67 -PBDT1.352.48 -46 PBT01.62 -100 NP0.061.20 -95
