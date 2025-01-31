Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 32.67 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 95.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.32.6731.80-0.771.671.352.4801.620.061.20

