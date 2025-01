Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit rises 251.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.81% to Rs 24.63 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) rose 251.61% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 54.81% to Rs 24.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24.6315.913.691.702.120.432.110.431.090.31

