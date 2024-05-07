Shyam Metalics & Energy announced the commencement of operations at recently acquired Ramsarup plant following its indirect acquisition through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shyam Sel and Power in May 2022.

This operational commencement is expected to create approximately 2000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the thriving industrial belt of Kharagpur, underscoring Shyam Metalics commitment to driving socio-economic development in the region. Through strategic integration and operational excellence, Shyam Metalics is poised to amplify Ramsarup plants' manufacturing capabilities, driving growth and innovation in the steel sector.

Ramsarup plants' boasts advanced infrastructure, including a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) unit with a production capacity of 1,50,000 Tonnes Per Annum (TPA) complemented by an integrated Captive Power Plant (CPP) unit capable of producing 20 Megawatts (MW) of power.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News