Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 5.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 4418.84 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 5.80% to Rs 292.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 276.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 4418.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3611.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4418.843611.6113.1213.50593.48509.99388.94374.13292.15276.14

