Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 40.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 40.24% to Rs 101.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.12% to Rs 1250.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1167.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

