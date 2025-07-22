One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 122.50 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.70% to Rs 1917.50 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 122.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 838.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 1917.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1501.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1917.501501.603.73-52.84309.30-660.20143.20-838.60122.50-838.90

