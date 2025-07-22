Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 1385.00 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 15.26% to Rs 182.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 157.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 1385.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1288.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1385.001288.1015.2115.23263.70234.40240.60209.70182.00157.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News