Shyam Metalics gains as Q1 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 276 cr

Shyam Metalics and Energy added 2.37% to Rs 726.45 after the company reported 35.31% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.14 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 204.08 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 8.36% year on year to Rs 3,611.61 in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 374.13 crore in the June quarter, up 50.31% from Rs 248.91 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased by 7.01% YoY to Rs 3,123.88 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 2,778.13 crore (up 14.18% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 108.04 crore (up 6.23% YoY).