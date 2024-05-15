Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 439.85 crore

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience declined 83.97% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 439.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 1684.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1523.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales439.85387.89 13 1684.091523.67 11 OPM %11.034.66 -9.093.54 - PBDT25.8116.35 58 78.9916.70 373 PBT11.111.50 641 18.27-42.42 LP NP0.593.68 -84 4.99-24.18 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 212.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 76.80% in the March 2024 quarter

CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 56.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 78.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 59.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story