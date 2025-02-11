Sidh Automobiles standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Sidh Automobiles rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.170.0488.2425.000.150.010.150.010.150.01

