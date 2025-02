Anjani Foods standalone net profit rises 104.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 16.50 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 104.17% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.5012.118.126.521.170.730.650.350.490.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News