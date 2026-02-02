Associate Sponsors

Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Sidh Management Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-600.00-500.00 -PBDT0.06-0.24 LP PBT0.06-0.24 LP NP0.06-0.24 LP

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

