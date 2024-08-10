Siemens consolidated net profit rises 26.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 5146.80 croreNet profit of Siemens rose 26.83% to Rs 577.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 455.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 5146.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4804.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5146.804804.50 7 OPM %13.4411.79 -PBDT843.00694.70 21 PBT757.50607.10 25 NP577.70455.50 27
