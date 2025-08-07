Caplin Point Labs jumps as Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

Caplin Point Laboratories surged 3.69% to Rs 1,999.10 after delivering a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

The company reported an 11.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 510.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax jumped 19.5% YoY to Rs 184.5 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 20.7% to Rs 150.8 crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 200.9 crore, growing 17.9% YoY, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 37.7% from 35.7% in Q1 FY25.

Operationally, cash flow from operations rose to Rs 118 crore, up from Rs 96 crore in Q1 FY25, a 22.9% YoY increase.

Compared to Q4 FY25, revenue from operations grew by 1.5%, and total revenue improved by 1.0%. Gross profit increased by 4.6%, while EBITDA rose 3.7% QoQ. Profit before tax increased 4.4% sequentially, and PAT saw a 3.8% rise, reflecting continued earnings momentum. The company continues to derive the bulk of its revenue from international markets, with 79% coming from emerging markets like Latin America and Africa, and the remaining 21% from the United States. C.C. Paarthipan, chairman said: "Were putting in place the right building blocks for both Emerging Markets and Regulated markets. We're making good progress with finalizing partners and also filing dossiers in our new key target markets of Mexico, Chile, USA etc. We're also aiming to gradually onshore some strategic manufacturing at important locations in Latin America and US, and taking the first steps of acquiring land/buildings for the same. We've also launched our second innings from China which will focus more deeply on high-tech products like Biosimilars, Peptides etc. We're strengthening our Marketing and Regulatory teams at both India and LatAm with seasoned professionals, to ensure our growth momentum remains steady. We continue to have a sharp focus on consolidating our presence in the existing markets with expansion on products, profits and cashflows."