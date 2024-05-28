Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.79% to Rs 104.13 croreNet profit of Sigachi Industries rose 105.46% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 104.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.33% to Rs 57.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 398.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News