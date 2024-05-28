Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 43.79% to Rs 104.13 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 105.46% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 104.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.33% to Rs 57.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 398.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales104.1372.42 44 398.96302.05 32 OPM %15.6916.82 -19.2119.44 - PBDT20.7012.31 68 80.5761.10 32 PBT17.2110.33 67 69.7754.48 28 NP15.047.32 105 57.1843.54 31

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

