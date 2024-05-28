Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 5.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 5.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 122.29 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 5.68% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 122.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.18% to Rs 65.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 421.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales122.29117.25 4 421.68364.96 16 OPM %22.4219.97 -22.1822.76 - PBDT28.0724.39 15 97.3586.53 13 PBT25.5622.88 12 89.6881.46 10 NP17.6816.73 6 65.2360.30 8

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

