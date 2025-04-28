Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 349 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 13%

Indraprastha Gas has reported 9% fall in net profit to Rs 349.23 crore despite a 10% increase in net sales to Rs 3932.78 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total sales volumes for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 were 826.40 million scm, up 4% YoY. Of the total, CNG volumes were 603.64 million scm (up 4% YoY), LNG volumes were 0.30 million scm (up 10x YoY) and total PNG volumes were 222.46 million scm (up 4% YoY).

EBIDTA declined by 5% to Rs 497.23 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 522.55 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBIDTA margin was 13% in Q4 FY25 as against 15% in Q4 FY24.

IGL has achieved net profit of Rs 1,467.59 crore in FY2024-25, 16% lower than the net profit of Rs 1,748.08 crore in FY2023-24.

The company registered net sales of Rs 14,860.77 crore in FY25, a growth of 7% over FY24.

IGL is engaged in the marketing and distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The scrip rose 3.14% to currently trade at Rs 183.80 on the BSE.

