Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 349 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 13%

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 349 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 13%

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indraprastha Gas has reported 9% fall in net profit to Rs 349.23 crore despite a 10% increase in net sales to Rs 3932.78 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total sales volumes for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 were 826.40 million scm, up 4% YoY. Of the total, CNG volumes were 603.64 million scm (up 4% YoY), LNG volumes were 0.30 million scm (up 10x YoY) and total PNG volumes were 222.46 million scm (up 4% YoY).

EBIDTA declined by 5% to Rs 497.23 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 522.55 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBIDTA margin was 13% in Q4 FY25 as against 15% in Q4 FY24.

IGL has achieved net profit of Rs 1,467.59 crore in FY2024-25, 16% lower than the net profit of Rs 1,748.08 crore in FY2023-24.

The company registered net sales of Rs 14,860.77 crore in FY25, a growth of 7% over FY24.

IGL is engaged in the marketing and distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 900 pts higher at 80,120 led by RIL, SBI, Sun Pharma; Oil, PSB up over 2%

Kesari 2 plagiarism row 'amicably resolved', shares poet Yahya Bootwala

RIL Q4 lifts Sensex 1,100 pts; reasons behind market rally, levels to watch

India, France sign ₹63,000 cr deal to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets

Auto part makers may lose Rs 4.5K crore due to trade tariffs: Icra

The scrip rose 3.14% to currently trade at Rs 183.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RBL Bank spurts as asset quality improves

RBL Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Marksans Pharma gains as USFDA concludes inspection at New York unit

Rossari Biotech Q4 PAT rises to Rs 34 crore in FY25

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story