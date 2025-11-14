Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories declined 83.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.301.2050.0088.330.301.390.241.330.181.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News