Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 84.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 84.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 16 2024
Sales decline 12.53% to Rs 252.64 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries declined 84.69% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.53% to Rs 252.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales252.64288.82 -13 OPM %5.666.32 -PBDT3.216.68 -52 PBT0.824.27 -81 NP0.493.20 -85

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

