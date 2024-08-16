Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Alfavision Overseas (India) standalone net profit declines 87.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) declined 87.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.970.90 8 OPM %10.3146.67 -PBDT0.100.74 -86 PBT0.090.73 -88 NP0.090.73 -88

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

