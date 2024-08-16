Alfavision Overseas (India) standalone net profit declines 87.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) declined 87.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.970.9010.3146.670.100.740.090.730.090.73

