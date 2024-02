Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 1217.92 crore

Net profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals declined 21.17% to Rs 466.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 591.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 1217.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1110.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1217.921110.5853.5758.811010.50967.75692.26851.40466.12591.30

