Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit declines 24.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals declined 24.83% to Rs 338.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 449.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 1286.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1257.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1286.131257.5233.8060.18807.981073.68549.64743.41338.28449.99

