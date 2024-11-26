Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit declines 24.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 1286.13 croreNet profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals declined 24.83% to Rs 338.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 449.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 1286.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1257.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1286.131257.52 2 OPM %33.8060.18 -PBDT807.981073.68 -25 PBT549.64743.41 -26 NP338.28449.99 -25
