SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 127.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.80% to Rs 12.57 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 127.59% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.80% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.577.1580.2769.9311.185.2510.494.617.923.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News