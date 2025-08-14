Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 3641.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 330.90 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises rose 3641.53% to Rs 229.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 330.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 323.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.330.90323.186.777.03290.8823.86287.5421.62229.736.14

