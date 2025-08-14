Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 65.76% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.150.08-420.00-862.504.993.624.402.943.051.84

