Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 10.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 10.99% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.158.6913.2017.491.341.231.331.221.010.91

