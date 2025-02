Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 58.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 205.40 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 58.64% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 205.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.205.40167.936.276.198.336.066.253.884.682.95

