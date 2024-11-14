Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 2.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.59% to Rs 62.27 croreNet profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 2.54% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.59% to Rs 62.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.2742.48 47 OPM %6.688.83 -PBDT3.813.76 1 PBT3.613.69 -2 NP2.692.76 -3
