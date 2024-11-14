Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 2.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.59% to Rs 62.27 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 2.54% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.59% to Rs 62.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.2742.486.688.833.813.763.613.692.692.76

