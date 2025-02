Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 73.15 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 12.63% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 73.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.73.1552.0413.3014.288.516.936.695.705.264.67

